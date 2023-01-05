Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy girls basketball team escaped with a win Wednesday at Garbry Gymnasium, scoring four points in the final minute for a 31-29 win over Piqua.

The Trojans improved to 5-7 overall and 5-4 in the MVL, while the Indians dropped to 2-9 overall and 2-7 in the MVL.

Piqua was leading 29-27 when Troy freshman Landry Niles was fouled with 35.4 seconds left and showed the calmness of a senior, drilling both free throws to tie the game.

Then Amyannah Tucker stole the ball and went the length of the court to give Troy a 31-29 lead with eight seconds to go.

Piqua was unable to get off a shot and Tucker ended up with the ball as time ran out.

The game had begun with Piqua taking an early 4-0 lead on baskets by Abby Brookhart and Audrey Bean.

Troy answered with a Niles basket and 3-point play by Tucker to take a 5-4 lead after one quarter.

The Trojans opened a 9-4 lead in the second quarter on a Brynn Siler 3-pointer, but Mahalia Bragg answered with a 3-pointer and the teams went to the locker room tied 11-11.

A basket by Aubree Carroll, two free throws by D’Vaya Cooper and a basket by Brookhart put the Indians up 17-11 midway through the third quarter.

Bean and Brookhart added baskets as Piqua took a 21-15 lead to the fourth quarter.

But, Troy scored the first 11 points of the quarter to take the lead.

Tucker hit three free throws, Siler hit a jumper and Kiyah Baker scored on a putback to make it 22-21 with 6:30 to go. Siler added a 3-pointer to make it 25-21 and Tucker added a free throw.

But a basket by Logan Spradlin and two straight baskets by Carroll on breakaways gave Piqua 27-26 lead.

Niles would tie it by hitting one of two free throws with 1:27 to go.

Cooper scored on a putback with 51 seconds to go to put Piqua in front 29-27 and set up the dramatic finish.

Tucker led all scorers with 15 points for Troy.

Siler scored eight points and Niles added five points.

Brookhart led Piqua with nine points.

Carroll added six points and Bean scored five points.

Butler 41,

Tippecanoe 36

VANDALIA — Vandalia-Butler girls basketball team outscored Tipp 14-7 in the final quarter to open a two-game lead in the MVL standings.

Butler is 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the MVL and Tipp is 7-5 overall and 6-3 in the MVL.

The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter.

Butler took a 22-15 halftime lead.

Tipp went in front 29-27 after three quarters, before Butler rallied.

Dixie 34,

Newton 28

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team played great defense, but the shots wouldn’t fall Wednesday night in a loss to Dixie in WOAC action.

Newton is 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the WOAC.

The Indians trailed 9-4 after one quarter, but took a 12-10 halftime lead.

Dixie led 21-18 after three quarters and held on for the win.

Reese Hess led Newton with nine points.

Mercedes Craig scored seven points and Emma Szakal added six points.

