Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua boys golf team lost to Stebbins 163-173 Wednesday on the front nine at Echo Hills.

Richard Price led Piqua with a 37.

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 44, Landon Lawson 45, Drew Hinkle 47, Hunter Steinke 49 and Evan Clark 51.

Tippecanoe 4,

Stebbins 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got an MVL win at home.

Carson King had two goals and James Miller and Caden Turner each scored one goal.

Mason Harding dished out two assists, Landon Haas and Caleb Ransom had one assist each and Michael Jergens had two saves in goal.

GIRLS

Soccer

Tippecanoe 8,

Stebbins 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe girls cruised to an MVL win on the road.

Makenzie Chinn had three goals and two assists and Maddie Moran and Ella Turner each scored two goals.

Mya Toman had one goal and one assist.

Payton Zeh had three assists, Kaylee Dennison and Abby Unger had one assist each and Leah Adkins had one save.