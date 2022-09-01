Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team scored early and often as the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a 12-0 win over West Carrollton Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Leah Harnish, Payton Vitangeli and Trinity Hurd all scored two goals each in the opening half as Troy opened an 8-0 led at the break.

Harnish got the scoring started at 35:47 mark, while Vitangeli followed with a goal at the 32:40 mark.

It would be Harnish again finding the back of the net just 37 seconds later and Vitangeli would score at the 31:16 mark to make it 4-0.

Hurd when then score two goals before the break and Hannah Liening and Catie O’Neill would add goals as well.

In the second half, Izzy Brewer, Abby Seger, Alyssa Stanley and Abby Seger would all find the back of the net.

Chloe Fecher would have two assists in the game, while Harnish, Taiah Higbee and Aubree Murphy would each have one.

Troy got off 27 shots in the game, while the Trojan defense would keep the Pirates from getting off a single shot.

Astryd Littlejohn and Abbie Fleenor would combine for the shutout in goal.

Troy will be back in action Saturday at Wayne.

Tippecanoe 6,

Xenia 0

XENIA — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a road win.

Tipp will host Piqua Wednesday.

Makenzie Chinn and Sam Wall both had two goals for Tippecanoe.

Maddie Moran had one goal and two assists and Ella Turner had one goal and one assist.

Chelsea Dettwiller had two assists and Megan Landis had one assist.

Leah Adkins had four saves in goal.

Sidney 10,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls soccer team fell behind 6-0 at half and couldn’t recover Wednesday night.

The Indians, 0-5-1 overall and 0-2-0 in the MVL, will play at Tippecanoe on Wednesday.

Golf

Bethel 224,

Graham 234

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls golf team picked up a win on the back nine of Homestead Golf Course Wednesday.

Kerigan Calhoun and Aly Bird led Bethel, carding 53s for the Bees.

Other Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 57, Abby Stratton 61 and Paige Kearns 63.

Tennis

Milton-Union 5,

Franklin 0

FRANKLIN — The Milton-Union girls tennis team improved to 8-2 on the season.

At first singles, Shannon Brumbaugh won 6-0, 6-0 and did not allow a point in the second set.

In other singles matches, Ellie Coate won 6-0, 6-1 and Maggie Black won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Hazel Weber and Peyton Henderson won 6-0, 6-1 and Ashlyn McPheron and Megan Grove won by default.

Volleyball

W. Carrollton 3,

Piqua 1

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua volleyball team dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in the MVL with a road loss.

Piqua will host Stebbins on Tuesday.

Jordan Adkins had 10 kills, eight digs, four blocks and three aces and Elizabeth Copsey had nine kills and 10 digs.

Olivia Anthony added 28 assists, eight digs and four aces.

Milton-Union 3,

Troy Christian 1

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union volleyball team improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the TRC with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17 win over Troy Christian Wednesday.

Troy Christian dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the TRC.

Kathleen Johnson had eight kills and Chloe Simons had seven kills and five digs.

Lilly Smith had five aces and 18 digs and Ainsley Davis dished out 14 assists.

BOYS

Soccer

Bethel 5,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bethel boys soccer team blanked Milton-Union 5-0 Tuesday night in TRC action.

Bethel, 4-1-1, will play at Indian Lake Tuesday.

Milton-Union, 1-2-0, will host Bellefontaine Saturday.

“Anytime you go on the road in the TRC, it is going to be a tough match,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Tonight was no exception. I did not think we played sharp. We did not connect passes like we are capable of doing.

“Milton-Union played very hard, had a good work rate and disrupted us. But, we did find a way to get the ball in some dangerous positions and find the back of the net.”

Jace Houk had three goals for the Bees, while Kyle Brueckman had one goal and one assist and Ethan Tallmadge dished out three assists.

One goal was an own goal.

Noah McCann recorded the shutout in goal, with five saves.

