Wednesday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team recorded a 5-0 win over Miamisburg Wednesday, with three of the matches going to three sets.

Troy is now 14-1 on the season.

“This was the most entertaining match of the season,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “All courts had long rallies and great points played. It was a hard fought victory for the Trojan tennis team.

“Miamisburg has a very solid team and we had to play our best to win the match. You can tell by the scores no match was easy. Kellan Nichols won a three-hour marathon match.”

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Luke Ferguson 6-1, 6-1; Nichols outlasted Naveen Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 and Michael Burns defeated Matthew Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whtiehead defeated Joe Kingsten and Curtis Elking 6-0, 7-5 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Tyler Collier and Luke Hardcore 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Trotwood-Madison 5,

Lehman Catholic 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a match Wednesday.

In singles, Javier Salvador lost 6-4, 6-1; Logan Linson lost 6-0, 6-0 and Alvaro Bullon lost 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.

In doubles, Tommy Lins and Luke Courtad lost 6-3, 6-2 and Thomas White and Adam Flood lost 6-1, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Tippecanoe 10,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got back on track with a home win Wednesday.

Troy Christian 14,

Yellow Springs 0

TROY — Carson Dyer and Rylee Huber combined on a one-hitter for the Troy Christian baseball team, striking out seven and walking two.

Matthew Major was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Ben Major had a double, Landon Day was 2-for-3 and Judah Simmons, Paul McDonald and Dyer all had two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Troy 4,

Bethel 3

TROY — The Troy softball team scored a walk-off run in the seventh to edge Bethel Wednesday in non-conference action.

Troy improved to 13-4 with the win and Bethel dropped to 8-13 on the season.

Covington 23,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Covington softball team remained atop the TRC standings with a road win in five innings Wednesday.

Meg Rogers and Whitney Burns combined on a perfect game, striking out six.

Burns was 2-for-3 at the plate and Rogers doubled.

Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-6 with five RBIs.

Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Reaghann Lemp was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz and Emma Ouellette were both 2-for-3.

Karyanne Turner was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Miami East 21,

Franklin Monroe 1

PITSBURG — The Miami East softball team picked up a non-conference win on the road Wednesday.

Whitni Enis hit a grand slam for the Vikings and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Jadyn Bair was 2-for-2 and Rachel Haak had two RBIs.

Jacqueline Kadel and Kylie Gentis combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

Newton 14,

West Carrollton 4

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a non-conference win Wednesday.

Layla VanCulin pitched a six-hitter, striking out six.

She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Sophia Davis was 2-for-3, Hannah Williams had a double and Breanna Ingle had two RBIs.

Arcanum 11,

Bradford 5

ARCANUM — The Arcanum softball team remained unbeaten in WOAC play with a win over Bradford Wednesday.