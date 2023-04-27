Wednesday Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy tennis team recorded a 5-0 win over Miamisburg Wednesday, with three of the matches going to three sets.
Troy is now 14-1 on the season.
“This was the most entertaining match of the season,” Troy coach Mark Goldner said. “All courts had long rallies and great points played. It was a hard fought victory for the Trojan tennis team.
“Miamisburg has a very solid team and we had to play our best to win the match. You can tell by the scores no match was easy. Kellan Nichols won a three-hour marathon match.”
In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Luke Ferguson 6-1, 6-1; Nichols outlasted Naveen Gobinath 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 and Michael Burns defeated Matthew Thompson 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.
In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whtiehead defeated Joe Kingsten and Curtis Elking 6-0, 7-5 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Tyler Collier and Luke Hardcore 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Trotwood-Madison 5,
Lehman Catholic 0
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team dropped a match Wednesday.
In singles, Javier Salvador lost 6-4, 6-1; Logan Linson lost 6-0, 6-0 and Alvaro Bullon lost 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
In doubles, Tommy Lins and Luke Courtad lost 6-3, 6-2 and Thomas White and Adam Flood lost 6-1, 6-3.
BASEBALL
Tippecanoe 10,
Greenville 0
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe baseball team got back on track with a home win Wednesday.
Troy Christian 14,
Yellow Springs 0
TROY — Carson Dyer and Rylee Huber combined on a one-hitter for the Troy Christian baseball team, striking out seven and walking two.
Matthew Major was 2-for-2 with a double, triple and three RBIs and Marcus O’Neal was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ben Major had a double, Landon Day was 2-for-3 and Judah Simmons, Paul McDonald and Dyer all had two RBIs.
SOFTBALL
Troy 4,
Bethel 3
TROY — The Troy softball team scored a walk-off run in the seventh to edge Bethel Wednesday in non-conference action.
Troy improved to 13-4 with the win and Bethel dropped to 8-13 on the season.
Covington 23,
Troy Christian 0
TROY — The Covington softball team remained atop the TRC standings with a road win in five innings Wednesday.
Meg Rogers and Whitney Burns combined on a perfect game, striking out six.
Burns was 2-for-3 at the plate and Rogers doubled.
Mara Newhouse was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs and Nigella Reck was 4-for-6 with five RBIs.
Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Reaghann Lemp was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Elizabeth Coblentz and Emma Ouellette were both 2-for-3.
Karyanne Turner was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Miami East 21,
Franklin Monroe 1
PITSBURG — The Miami East softball team picked up a non-conference win on the road Wednesday.
Whitni Enis hit a grand slam for the Vikings and Abigail Kadel was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs.
Madison Maxson was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Jacqueline Kadel was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Jadyn Bair was 2-for-2 and Rachel Haak had two RBIs.
Jacqueline Kadel and Kylie Gentis combined on a three-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
Newton 14,
West Carrollton 4
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team got a non-conference win Wednesday.
Layla VanCulin pitched a six-hitter, striking out six.
She helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Sophia Davis was 2-for-3, Hannah Williams had a double and Breanna Ingle had two RBIs.
Arcanum 11,
Bradford 5
ARCANUM — The Arcanum softball team remained unbeaten in WOAC play with a win over Bradford Wednesday.