Wednesday/Thursday Tennis Roundup

FAIRBORN — Troy tennis team improved to 7-2 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a 5-0 win over Fairborn.

In singles, Kyle Penny defeated Blake Landon 6-0, 6-1; Kellan Nichols defeated Jacob Bowers 6-1, 6-0 and Michael Burns defeated Felix Sun 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Hayden Guere and Ben Haskell 6-0, 6-0 and Adam Harris and Parth Rajput defeated Myla Stanley Gabriel Bailey 6-2, 6-2.

St. Marys 5,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team lost 5-0 to St. Marys Thursday.

In singles, Tommy Lins lost 6-1, 6-0; Logan Linson lost 7-5, 6-0 and Ethan Taylor lost 6-3 6-2.

In doubles, Luke Courtad and Adam Flood lost 6-0, 6-2 and O’Keefe Cooper and Calvin Linson lost 6-0, 61.

WEDNESDAY

Lehman 5,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team got a win Wednesday.

In singles, Tommy Lins won 6-0, 6-1; Logan Linson won 6-2, 6-0; and Ethan Taylor won 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Adam Flood and Luke Courtad won 6-0, 6-0 and Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.