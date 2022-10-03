Week 8 MVL Football Preview

First place in the MVL Miami Division will be on the line Friday night when Tippecanoe football hosts Piqua.

Both teams come in with matching records of 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL — with both teams losing to Xenia.

Piqua is coming off a 56-3 romp over Greenville.

Quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 48 of 77 passes for 817 yards with 13 touchdowns without an interception.

Four receivers have gotten the bulk of the targets.

Dre’Sean Roberts had 15 catches for 322 yards and six touchdowns and Mickey Anderson had 15 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Ryan Brown has 10 catches for 222 yards and four touchdowns and Colten Beougher has seven catches for 77 yards.

Ky Warner has 560 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 69 attempts.

Sam Schmiesing has rushed for five touchdowns leads the defense with 69 tackles and four sacks.

Beoigher has 58 tackles, Devon Finley has 48 and Anderson has 40.

Bryson Roberts, Dre’Sean Roberts and Elijah Frazier all have two interceptions and Brennan Johns has three sacks.

Tippecanoe quarterback Liam Poronsky has completed 70 of 109 passes for 824 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Evan Liette has caught 26 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns and Stanley Clyne has 10 receptions for 151 yards.

Xavier Jones, Josh Dietz and Lukas Walker have all caught nine passes.

Jones has rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105 attempts, while Poronsky has 343 yards on 60 attempts.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 83 tackles and four sacks.

Dietz has 71 tackles, Christian Hartman has 38 and three sacks and DJ Martin has 37 tackles and two sacks.

Both teams feature two of the best kickers in the area as well.

Jackson Kleather has not missed a kick all year for Tippecanoe and has made three field goals longer than 45 yards.

Jackson Trombley is 46-for-47 on PAT kicks for Piqua.

Troy vs.

W. Carrollton

Troy (4-3, 3-3) travels to West Carrollton (0-7, 0-6).

The Trojans are coming off a 21-7 loss to Tippecanoe Friday night.

Quarterback Donnie Stanley has completed six of 17 passes for 159 yards.

Willie Ritchey leads the receivers with eight catches for 133 yards.

Jahari Ward has 696 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 135 carries, while Nick Kawecki has carried the ball 92 times for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

Devon Strobel leads the defense with 34 tackles.

Noah Miller has 28 tackles and Logan Ullery has 27 tackles and leads the MVL with five interceptions.

Kevin Davis is the West Carrollton quarterback and he has completed 47 of 77 passes for 618 yards, with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Antonio Robinson has 32 catches for 379 yards and two touchdowns and Aret Kadiri has 14 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Durrell Pope has 10 catches for 173 yards and Kanden Gibbs and Christopher Yow both have 10 catches.

Kadiri has 47 tackles and Brycen Bauer-Jones has 46 tackles.

Gibbs has three sacks to lead the pass rush.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]