Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Aiden Luis goes up for two points against Stebbins’ Bryson Bishop Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Bryce Haught draws a foul on Stebbins’ Bryson Bishop Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Hudson Furlong hits a 3-pointer Friday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Brady O’Leary drives against Stebbins’ Gabe Scales Friday night. Courtesy Photos

TROY — Despite playing without Kellen Miller— who was out with an ankle injury — the Troy boys basketball team battled Stebbins Friday night at the Trojan Activity Center before the Indians pulled away late for a 52-39 victory.

Troy dropped to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the MVL.

The Trojans trailed 28-16 at halftime, but rallied in the third quarter.

Troy was still down 35-23 when back-to-back 3-pointers by Hudson Furlong closed the gap to 35-29.

Isaac Burns and Liam Evilsizor both hit one of two free throws to offset a 3-pointer by Stebbins’ Adrien Carter to make it 38-31 going to the fourth quarter.

Aiden Luis hit a 3-pointer to get Troy within 38-34 with 7:45 to go in the game, but Stebbins went on an 8-3 run and would pull away down the stretch.

Evan Kaiser led Troy with 11 points and nine rebounds and Furlong scored eight points.

Bryce Haught had six points and Luis finished with five points.

Bryson Bishop had 13 points and nine rebounds for Stebbins and Ray’Vonn Harris also had 13 points.

Jessiah Brown grabbed six rebounds.

Troy was 14 of 39 from the floor for 36 percent and seven of 11 from the line for 64 percent.

Stebbins was 20 of 41 form the floor for 49 percent and eight of 15 from the line for 53 percent.

Stebbins won the battle of the boards 23-19 and had 15 turnovers to Troy’s 16.

Tippecanoe 62,

Fairborn 42

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team went on the road for a MVL win Friday night.

The Red Devils are 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the MVL.

Tipp trailed 15-13 after one quarter, but led 28-23 at halftime and 42-31 after three quarters.

Jackson Smith led the Red Devils with 28 points.

Sidney 60,

Piqua 37

PIQUA —The Piqua boys basketball team dropped a home game in MVL action.

Piqua dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-6 in the MVL.

The Indians fell behind 11-0 early and trailed 20-5, 32-21 and 47-30 at the quarter breaks.

Isaiah Martin had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Roman Medley had five points and four steals and Jay Hancock had five points.

Mickey Anderson dished out three assists.

Troy Christian 62,

Northridge 49

DAYTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team won the battle of TRC unbeatens on the road Friday night.

The Eagles are 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the TRC and face Russia at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the WPTW Classic at Garbry Gymnasium.

Troy Christian led 16-14, 26-24 and 40-35 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 82,

Riverside 62

DEGRAFF — The Miami East boys basketball team picked up a road win in TRC action Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the TRC.

East led 24-12, 40-29 and 59-45 at the quarter breaks.

Jacob Roeth had 28 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals to lead the Vikings.

Kamden Wolfe had 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Devon Abshire had 18 points and two blocked shots.

Ty Rohrer had 11 points and six assists and Connor Apple had seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

Milton-Union 43,

Bethel 32

BRANDT — The Milton-Union boys basketball team went on the road to get its first win of the season Friday night.

The Bulldogs improve to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the TRC, while the Bees drop to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in the TRC.

Milton led 17-5 after one quarter, but Bethel rallied to tie 22-22 at halftime. Milton took a 32-24 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Wyatt Kimmel had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Braden Schauer had 11 points, three assists and three steals and Titus Copp had six points and three assists.

Zach Lovin scored six points and had three steals.

Cameron Ahrens scored 10 points for Bethel and Mike Halleg added five points.

Lehman Catholic 53,

Covington 23

COVINGTON — The Lehman Catholic boys basketball team used a fast start to get a TRC win on the road.

The Cavaliers improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the TRC.

Lehman jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Cavaliers led 29-6 at halftime and 41-8 after three quarters.

Donovan O’Leary had 20 points and nine rebounds for Lehman, while Daniel Carlisle and Ryan Ford scored six points each.

Britton Miller led Covington with 10 points.

Newton 56,

Miss. Valley 45

UNION CITY — The Newton boys basketball team got a career game from Quinn Peters in a WOAC win on the road.

Newton improved to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the WOAC.

The Indians led 16-12, 37-21 and 43-35 at the quarter breaks.

Peters finished with a career high 35 points.

Bradford 76,

TC North 46

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team remained unbeaten in WOAC play.

The Railroaders 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the WOAC.

Bradford led 20-8, 35-24 and 63-34 at the quarter breaks.