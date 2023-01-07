Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team remained unbeaten in MVL play Friday night with a 53-40 win over Vandalia-Butler.

Tipp trailed 16-12, 27-22 and 38-36 at the quarter breaks, but outscored the Aviators 17-2 in the final eight minutes to get the win.

Tipp is now 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL.

Miami East 55,

Bethel 32

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys basketball team overcame a slow start to remain unbeaten in TRC play Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the TRC, while Bethel dropped to 4-9 overall and 1-5 in the TRC.

Bethel led 12-7 after one quarter, but East took a 30-14 halftime lead and increased it to 43-22 after three quarters.

Wes Enis had a big game for the Vikings with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

Jacob Roeth had 18 points, five assists and three steals, Devon Abshire scored six points and Connor Apple added five points.

Mike Halleg had 13 points and six rebounds for Bethel.

Jason Bowen had eight points and five rebounds and Sean Phipps scored seven points.

Remi Brannan pulled down five rebounds.

Troy Christian 44,

Lehman 43

SIDNEY — The Troy Christian boys basketball team held on for a TRC win on the road Friday night.

The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the TRC, while the Cavaliers dropped to 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 19-8, 28-19 and 37-34 at the quarter breaks.

Parker Penrod scored 16 points for the Eagles.

Kyle Sebor scored 14 points and Christian Brusman added seven points.

Donovan O’Leary had 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers and Turner Lachey had nine points and five steals.

Northridge 77,

Milton-Union 60

DAYTON — The Milton-Union boys basketball team dropped a road game in TRC action Friday night.

Milton trailed 19-13, 47-30 and 61-43 at the quarter breaks.

Cooper Brown had 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Connor Yates had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots and Gavin Guess scored eight points.

Ethan Lane scored seven points, Zach Lovin netted five points and Braden Schaurer blocked four shots.

Riverside 59,

Covington 51

DEGRAFF — The Covington boys basketball team lost a close game Friday night in TRC action.

The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter, before Covington took a 25-19 halftime lead.

The game was tied 40-40 after three quarters and the Pirates used a 19-point fourth quarter to get the win.

Covington dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-6 in the TRC.

Brogen Angle and Bryson Hite scored 16 points each for the Buccs.

Britton Miller added 10 points.

Newton 62,

Ansonia 55

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball got off to a fast start in a WOAC win Friday night at home.

Newton improved to 4-8 overall and 2-3 in the WOAC.

The Indians jumped out to a 28-14 first quarter lead, with Quinn Peters hitting five 3-pointers in the quarter.

Newton led 36-30 at halftime and 46-36 after three quarters.

Peters finished with a game-high 26 points.

Harold Oburn added 19 points and Hudson Montgomery scored 10 points.

Preble Shawnee 58,

Bradford 24

BRADFORD — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped a home game WOAC action.

Bradford is 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders trailed 14-3, 24-13 and 45-16 at the quarter breaks.

