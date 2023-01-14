Weekend Boys Basketball Roundup

XENIA — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team stayed unbeaten in MVL play with a 59-36 win on the road Friday night over Xenia.

The Red Devils improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the MVL.

Tipp led 15-8, 26-22 and 43-27 at the quarter breaks.

Piqua 68,

Sidney 48

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys basketball team continued its best start in recent memory by completing the season sweep of Sidney on the road Friday night.

The Indians improved to 11-2 overall and 8-2 in the MVL.

Piqua led 19-15, 37-21 and 55-36 at the quarter breaks.

Dre’Sean Roberts scored 24 points for Piqua.

Bryson Roberts added 16 points and Colten Beougher scored 14 points.

Miami East 77,

Northridge 50

DAYTON — The Miami East boys basketball team remained unbeaten in TRC play with a road win Friday night.

The Vikings improved to 13-1 overall and 8-0 in the TRC.

East led 16-12, 32-23 and 51-35 at the quarter breaks.

Wes Enis had 29 points, three assists and three blocked shots to lead the Vikings.

Jacob Roeth had 19 points and dished out eight assists and Cameron Monnin scored nine points.

Bryce Haught had eight points and seven rebounds and Devon Abshire scored eight points.

Troy Christian 58,

Covington 38

COVINGTON — The Troy Christian boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action.

The Eagles improved to 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the TRC, while the Buccs dropped to 3-10 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 10-4, 27-17 and 37-29 at the quarter breaks.

Frank Rupnik led the Eagles with 17 points.

Alex Free scored 12 points and Christian Brusman, Kyle Sebor and Ethan Grise all added seven points.

Vaughn King contributed five points.

Brogen Angle led the Buccs with 13 points.

Mic Barhorst scored six and Tanner Palsgrove added five points.

Milton-Union 37,

Lehman 31

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union boys basketball team got a road win in TRC action.

The Bulldogs improved to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the TRC, while Lehman Catholic dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the TRC.

Milton led 7-1, 14-10 and 26-17 at the quarter breaks in a defensive battle.

Tyler Kress led Milton-Union with 12 points and Connor Yates had eight points and five rebounds.

Ethan Lane scored eight points, Cooper Brown had five points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Braden Schaurer grabbed five rebounds.

Justin Chapman led Lehman with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Daniel Carlisle had nine points and Da’Ron Pride scored six points.

Bethel 41,

Riverside 37 OT

DEGRAFF — The Bethel boys basketball team went on the road to get a win in TRC action in overtime Friday night.

The Bees improved to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in the TRC.

Bethel led 6-0, 15-13 and 24-23 at the first three quarter breaks.

It was tied 33-33 at the end of regulation.

Eli Lowery led Bethel with 13 points and six rebounds.

Sean Phipps, Cameron Ahrens and Mike Halleg all had eight points and five rebounds.

Jason Bowen had five rebounds and Jonas Friend dished out three assists.

Newton 64,

TC North 41

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys basketball team outscored Tri-County North 36-11 in the second half to get a WOAC win at home Friday night.

The Indians improved to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in the WOAC.

Newton led 17-14 after one quarter, but trailed 30-28 at halftime.

The Indians took a 44-34 lead after three quarters and pulled away from there.

Quinn Peters led Newton with 24 points.

Harold Oburn scored 13 points and Hudson Montgomery added 11 points.

Bradford 70,

Miss. Valley 38

UNION CITY —The Bradford boys basketball team cruised to a WOAC win on the road Friday night.

Bradford improved to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the WOAC.

The Railroaders led 17-11, 31-18 and 51-33 at the quarter breaks.