Weekend Diamond Roundup

ST. PARIS — The Piqua baseball team scored eight runs in the third inning, but couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to Graham Saturday night.
Piqua dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
Dixie 12,
Milton-Union 2
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a home game Saturday.
Jacob Grube, Logan Keys and Karson Stone combined on a 15-hitter, striking out four and walking six.
Kenton Ridge 6,
Bethel 5
SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel baseball team dropped a close game on the road Saturday.
Colby Keiser was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Bees.
Bryce Ballard, Christian Barker and Gabe Veldman combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking 11.
Bradford 6,
Houston 1
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won the first game of a doubleheader.
Brendan Baker was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double.
Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 and Landon Wills had a triple and three RBIs.
Dalten Skinner and Miller combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Bradford 11,
Houston 2
BRADFORD — Bradford completed the sweep in the second game.
Landon Monnin and Tucker Miller combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight.
Garrett Trevino was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Hudson Hill was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Brendan Baker and Owen Canan had two RBIs each.
SOFTBALL
Fairmont 9,
Piqua 8
PIQUA — In the first game of a doubleheader, Piqua rallied from a 7-0 deficit before losing in eight innings.
Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs and Abigail Kirk was 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.
Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.
Julia Coppess pitched a 14-hitter, striking out three and walking one.
Fairmont 14,
Piqua 5
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped the second game as well.
Abigail Kirk was 2-for-5 with two doubles and Audrey Bean had two RBIs.
Caylee Roe had a double.
Olivia Anthony pitched a 10-hitter, striking out one and walking three.
Russia 4,
Covington 3
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team lost a close game Saturday in non-conference action.
Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with a home run and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4.
Meg Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, walking one.
Bethel 21
Urbana 1
URBANA — The Bethel softball team picked up a five-inning won on the road Saturday.
Alyson Bird was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3.
Ryleigh Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paige Kearns was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Layla Moore was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Bird and Adaline Etherington combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.