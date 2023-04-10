Weekend Diamond Roundup

ST. PARIS — The Piqua baseball team scored eight runs in the third inning, but couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to Graham Saturday night.

Piqua dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

Dixie 12,

Milton-Union 2

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union baseball team dropped a home game Saturday.

Jacob Grube, Logan Keys and Karson Stone combined on a 15-hitter, striking out four and walking six.

Kenton Ridge 6,

Bethel 5

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel baseball team dropped a close game on the road Saturday.

Colby Keiser was 2-for-4 at the plate for the Bees.

Bryce Ballard, Christian Barker and Gabe Veldman combined on a seven-hitter, striking out four and walking 11.

Bradford 6,

Houston 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team won the first game of a doubleheader.

Brendan Baker was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double.

Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 and Landon Wills had a triple and three RBIs.

Dalten Skinner and Miller combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Bradford 11,

Houston 2

BRADFORD — Bradford completed the sweep in the second game.

Landon Monnin and Tucker Miller combined on a five-hitter, striking out eight.

Garrett Trevino was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Hudson Hill was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Brendan Baker and Owen Canan had two RBIs each.

SOFTBALL

Fairmont 9,

Piqua 8

PIQUA — In the first game of a doubleheader, Piqua rallied from a 7-0 deficit before losing in eight innings.

Olivia Anthony had a home run and three RBIs and Abigail Kirk was 2-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Elizabeth Hubbard was 2-for-3.

Julia Coppess pitched a 14-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Fairmont 14,

Piqua 5

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped the second game as well.

Abigail Kirk was 2-for-5 with two doubles and Audrey Bean had two RBIs.

Caylee Roe had a double.

Olivia Anthony pitched a 10-hitter, striking out one and walking three.

Russia 4,

Covington 3

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team lost a close game Saturday in non-conference action.

Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with a home run and Karyanne Turner was 2-for-4.

Meg Rogers pitched a seven-hitter, walking one.

Bethel 21

Urbana 1

URBANA — The Bethel softball team picked up a five-inning won on the road Saturday.

Alyson Bird was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-3.

Ryleigh Harris was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Paige Kearns was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Layla Moore was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Bird and Adaline Etherington combined on a five-hitter, striking out five and walking three.