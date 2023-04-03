Weekend Diamond Roundup

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team split a doubleheader with Riverside Saturday.
Bradford won the first game 12-2.
Owen Canan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hudson Hill and Landon Monnin were both 2-for-3.
Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and two triples and Garrett Trevino was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Treyl Manuel had two RBIs and Brendan Baker had a double.
Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and picked up the win on the mound.
He hurled a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.
Bradford lost the second game 18-9.
Miller was 2-for-3 and Monnin was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Colton Gambill had a double and two RBIs and Baker had two RBIs.
Five pitchers combined on a 14-hitter, striking out two and walking two.
SOFTBALL
W. Allegheny 7,
Miami East 6
In its first game on a trip to Tennessee, the Miami East softball team lost a close game.
Reagan Howell was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Rachel Haak hit a home run.
Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking two.