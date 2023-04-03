Weekend Diamond Roundup

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team split a doubleheader with Riverside Saturday.

Bradford won the first game 12-2.

Owen Canan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Hudson Hill and Landon Monnin were both 2-for-3.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and two triples and Garrett Trevino was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Treyl Manuel had two RBIs and Brendan Baker had a double.

Landon Wills was 2-for-3 with a double and picked up the win on the mound.

He hurled a four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two.

Bradford lost the second game 18-9.

Miller was 2-for-3 and Monnin was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Colton Gambill had a double and two RBIs and Baker had two RBIs.

Five pitchers combined on a 14-hitter, striking out two and walking two.

SOFTBALL

W. Allegheny 7,

Miami East 6

In its first game on a trip to Tennessee, the Miami East softball team lost a close game.

Reagan Howell was 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Madison Maxson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Rachel Haak hit a home run.

Jacqueline Kadel pitched a seven-hitter, striking out six and walking two.