Weekend Football Preview

Troy will look to run its record to 2-0 when Xenia visits Friday night.

The Trojans are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2019.

While Troy dominated Dunbar 59-26, with Jahari Ward and Nick Kawecki both rushing for more than 100 yards, Xenia is coming off a 40-3 win over Beavercreek.

Quarterback Gavin McManus completed 13 of 17 passes for 192 yards and Tre’Shaun had 151 yards on 11 carries, including an 84-yard TD Run.

West Carrollton

vs. Piqua

The Indians will look to run their regular season win streak to 18 straight games.

Brady Ouhl completed seven of eight passes for 55 yards in a 55-0 win over Belmont, while Sam Schmiesing led a balanced rushing attack with 67 yards on six carries.

West Carrollton is coming off a 62-26 loss to Miamisburg.

Logan Cloyd completed 15 of 32 passes in that game for 254 yards and rushed 14 times for 87 yards.

Dexter Pitts III had 70 yards rushing on seven carries

Tippecanoe

vs. Sidney

The Red Devils are coming off a 14-10 win over Bellbrook.

Liam Poronsky hit Evan Liette with a 35-yard TD pass with 2:00 to go for the game-winner.

Poronsky completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards and rushed for 72 yards in the win.

Sidney is coming off a 43-13 loss to Bellefontaine.

Isaiah Foster had 66 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Yellow Jackets.

Milton-Union

vs. Valley View

The Bulldogs will face a road challenge after defeating National Trail 41-0 in the opener.

Michael Elam rushed for 119 yards on 11 carries, while Blake Brumbaugh had 89 yards on two carries, caught three passes for 58 yards and returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown.

Valley View is coming off a 31-7 win over Springfield Shawnee Friday night.

Caden Henson completed 12 of 20 passes for 166 yards and Jacob Clark had 172 yards rushing on 24 carries.

Troy Christian

vs. Catholic Central

Troy Christian is coming off a 51-20 loss to Tri-Village.

Lee Burkett ran for two touchdowns and Christian Jarvis had a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Catholic Central opened the season with a 48-0 win over Hilltop.

Covington

vs. Mechanicsburg

The Buccs are looking to bounce back from a 50-0 loss to St. Henry.

Jack Blumenstock had an interception for Covington and Brian Morrison forced a fumble that was recovered by DeAnthony Bennett.

Mechanicsburg is coming off a 14-3 win over Kenton Ridge.

Jayden Roland had 108 yards rushing on 24 carries in the win.

Carlisle vs.

Miami East

The Vikings return home after a 61-7 loss to Preble Shawnee.

Brian Laughman rushed for 103 yards on 12 carries for East.

Carlisle opened with an 8-6 win over Twin Valley South.

Blake Lawson rushed for 70 yards on 21 carries.

Kenton Ridge

vs. Bethel

The Bees have their home opener.

Bethel is looking to bounce back from a 48-0 loss to Northeastern Friday night.

Gavin Higgins had 113 yards on 25 carries in the Cougars loss to Mechanicsburg.

New Bremen

vs. Lehman

The Cavaliers will host the Cardinals in a Saturday night game at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Nathan Sollmann had 56 yards rushing in a 26-6 win over Lima Perry, caught two passes for 38 yards and returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown.

New Bremen opened the season with a 28-0 win over Lima Bath.

