Weekend Football Roundup

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe football team’s rally from a 21-6 halftime deficit came up short in a 24-19 loss to Butler Friday night.

Tippecanoe, 4-2 overall, will host Sidney Friday.

Troy, Tipp, Butler and Sidney are now all 4-1 in the MVL.

Andrew Oen returned a fumble 47 yards to get Tipp within 24-19 after Kade Teel’s PAT kick, but that was as close as the Red Devils could get.

Cael Liette had 187 yards rushing on 25 carries for Tipp, while quarterback Peyton Schultz completed 14 of 28 passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Liette caught seven passes for 50 yards and a touchdown and Cael Liette caught a touchdown pass.

Cael Liette had nine tackles on defense and Trace Trent added seven.

Jackson Smith and Lucas Merry forced fumbles and Ethan Couch and Jeffrey Martin recovered them for the Red Devils.

Milton-Union 28,

Miami East 25

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team rallied in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten in TRC play.

Milton, 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the TRC, shares the lead with Riverside.

The Bulldogs will host Covington Friday.

Miami East, 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, will host Troy Christian Friday.

Lehman 31,

Bethel 27

BRANDT — The Lehman Catholic football team held off Bethel Friday night.

Lehman, 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the TRC, will host Riverside Friday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Bethel, 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, will play at Northridge Friday night.

Riverside 49,

Troy Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian football team struggled from the start Friday night.

The Eagles, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the TRC, play at Miami East Friday night.

Northridge 44,

Covington 14

COVINGTON — The Covington football team dropped a home game in TRC action.

The Buccs, 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the TRC, will play at Milton-Union Friday night.

Dixie 29,

Bradford 28

NEW LEBANON — The Bradford football team dropped a heartbreaker Friday night.

The Railroaders, 4-2, will host Twin Valley South Friday night.

Garrett Trevino made a play for a safety to get the Railroaders within 29-28 late in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they could get.

Owen Canan was 8-for-22 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Hudson Hill had four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a two-point PAT.

Tucker Miller led the rushing attack with 46 yards on 14 carries and Eric Keener ran for a touchdown.

Owen Canan and Garrett Trevino forced fumbles and Zane Lemp recovered one.

Raiden Wombold had an interception.

Trey Schmelzer led the defense with 15 tackles.

Miller had 12 tackles and Landon Wills added 10 tackles.