Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

GREENVILLE — For the second time this year, the Troy-Greenvilel girls basketball game went into overtime.

Saturday, it was Greenville getting the win with a 37-33 victory.

Troy dropped to 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the MVL with the loss.

Troy led 12-5, 21-13 and 25-16 at the first three quarter breaks.

Greenville scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game 31-31 and force overtime.

Butler 57,

Piqua 7

VANDALIA — The Piqua girls basketball team struggled offensively in MVL action.

The Indians dropped to 2-10 overall and 2-8 in the MVL.

Piqua trailed 16-1, 30-4 and 46-4 at the quarter breaks.

Logan Spradlin had three points and four rebounds and Audrey Bean had five rebounds.

Tippecanoe 40,

Stebbins 20

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls basketball team picked up a MVL win at home Saturday.

Tipp improved to 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the MVL.

The Red Devils led 8-0, 19-7 and 26-17 at the quarter breaks.

Bethel 68,

Riverside 29

DEGRAFF — Bethel girls basketball senior Kerigan Calhoun found the Riverside gym to her liking Saturday in a TRC win.

Bethel improved to 10-3 overall and 7-0 in the TRC.

Calhoun scored 35 points and made eight 3-point field goals in the win.

Karley Moore added 16 points and Rhyan Reittinger scored eight points.

Bethel led 18-10, 39-19 and 58-26 quarter breaks.

Miami East 60,

Northridge 41

DAYTON — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in the TRC.

The Vikings led 21-10, 33-26 and 49-35 at the quarter breaks.

Milton-Union 45,

Lehman 18

SIDNEY — The Milton-Union girls basketball team picked up a road win in TRC action Saturday.

Milton-Union improved to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the TRC, while Lehman Catholic dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs led 7-2, 19-8 and 30-14 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Kearsyn Robison had 11 points and four assists.

Ava Berberich had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists and Rachel Jacobs, Katie Copp and Shannon Brumbaugh all grabbed five rebounds.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with nine points.

Covington 58,

Troy Christian 36

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team cruised to a TRC win Saturday.

Covington improved to 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the TRC, while Troy Christian dropped to 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the TRC.

Covington led 23-10, 34-17 and 44-30 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker scored 19 points for Covington and Maggie Anderson added 17 points.

Avery Koffer and Erika Gostomsky had 12 points each.

Riley Orange led Troy Christian with 10 points and Kathryn Johnson, Brooklyn Lavy and Karis Miller all scored six points.

Hope Carroll had four steals and Reign Wilkens added three steals.

Arcanum 43,

Bradford 22

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-6 in the WOAC.

Arcanum led 13-3, 24-10 and 35-19 at the quarter breaks.

Brooklyn Crickmore had five points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Railroaders.

Isabella Hamilton had five points, five rebounds and three assists and Shayleigh Swick had five points and five rebounds.

FRIDAY

Ansonia 49,

Newton 48

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team dropped a home game Friday night in WOAC action.

The Indians are now 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the WOAC.

Newton led 15-10 after one quarter and 26-23 at halftime.

Ansonia took a 37-33 lead after three quarters and held on for the win.

Reese Hess led Newton with 14 points.

Brooke Hines and Emma Szakal scored 10 points each.