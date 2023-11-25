Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Bradford’s Avery Helman and Milton-Union’s Ava Berberich battle for a rebound Saturday morning at Milton-Union High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh is fouled by Bradford’s Brooklyn Crickmore as she reaches for a pass Saturday morning. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh accelerates to the basket against Bradford’s Brooklyn Crickmore. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bradford’s Daphne Lavey passes the ball against Milton-Union’s Shannon Brumbaugh. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

FORT LORAMIE — The Miami East girls basketball team used some lethal 3-point shooting to rally from a slow start and knock off Fort Loramie 36-33 on the road Friday night.

The Vikings trailed 9-2 after just one quarter of play.

But, East would seven of 15 shots from long range in the game, pulling even at 14-14 at halftime.

The Vikings led 24-19 after three quarters and opened an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, before Loramie rallied to get within three.

Logan Phillips had 11 points, hitting three of five from long range and had four of the Vikings 13 steals.

Jacqueline Kadel scored seven points, hitting two of three 3-pointers. She filled out the stat sheet with five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Maryn Gross had six points, four rebounds and three assists and Camryn Francis had five points and five rebounds.

Katie Paulus dished out three assists.

Milton-Union 57,

Bradford 24

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team got off to a fast start Saturday morning and never looked back in a non-conference win at home.

The Bulldogs led 16-4, 37-7 and 48-13 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh filled out the stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Kate Copp scored 15 points and had four rebounds and four assists.

Shannon Brumbaugh had 12 points and four rebounds and Ava Berberich added six points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Brooklyn Crickmore led Bradford with 11 points and Ryleigh Dotson scored nine points.

