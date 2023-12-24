Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Troy’s Riley King shoots over Stebbins’ Alianna Davis Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Jaelynn Smith beats Stebbins’ Alianna Davis to a loose ball as Stebbins’ Tori Kielbaso and Troy’s Emma Levan look on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Payton Brewer pulls up to make a pass against Stebbins’ Miley Amann Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Alanna Bolden tries to get around Stebbins’ Alianna Davis Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Troy girls basketball team played right with Stebbins for three-plus quarters.

But, the Indians would eventually pull away for a 36-22 victory Saturday at the Trojan Activity Center.

Troy, 2-7 overall and 2-5 in the MVL, will host West Carrollton Saturday morning.

Baskets by Allana Bolden and Jaelynn Smith had given Troy a 4-2 lead in the opening quarter and when Bolden scored at the first quarter buzzer, Troy led 7-6.

In the second quarter, Riley King had scored to give Troy a 13-12 lead in the final minute of the first half.

But, Tori Kielbaso hit a second straight 3-pointer and Miley Amann made one of two free throws to give the Indians a 16-13 lead at the break.

Both teams started slow in the third quarter, but a free throw and a basket by Jadyn Almeida pulled Troy even at 16-16.

Two free throws by King would give Troy an 18-17 lead with 2:27 left in the quarter, but Stebbins would finish the quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 23-20 lead.

A putback by Almeida got Troy within 26-22 early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans would not score in the final seven minutes.

Bolden led a balanced Troy attack with six points and Smith and Almeida both scored five.

Aubrey Fritz had 13 points for Stebbins to lead all scorers.

Zoey Ledbetter scored seven points, all in the second half.

Kielbaso scored six points and Kenzie Roche added five points, all in the second half.

Sidney 51,

Piqua 28

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team dropped a home game in MVL action Saturday.

The Indians, 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the MVL, woll host Tippecanoe Friday morning.

Piqua trailed 14-7, 31-16 and 40-24 at the quarter breaks.

Tippecanoe 45,

Fairborn 28

FAIRBORN — The Tippeanoe girls basketball team went on the road Friday night for a MVL win.

Tipp, 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVL, will play at Piqua Friday morning.

