Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Emily Aselage and Piqua’s Abby Brookhart go after the ball Friday morning at Garbry Gymnasium. Tippecanoe’s Mady Turner shoots against Piqua’s Audrey Bean Friday morning. Tippecanoe’s Mady Turner shoots against Piqua’s Audrey Bean Friday morning.

PIQUA — The Piqua girls basketball team stayed close for most of three quarters Friday morning at Garbry Gymnasium before Tippecanoe pulled away for a 43-25 victory.

Tipp improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVL with the win, while Piqua dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the MVL.

The game was tied at 10 after one quarter, before Tipp took an 18-12 halftime lead.

Piqua’s D’Vaya Cooper opened the second half with a 3-point play and after Courtney Post hit a free throw for Tipp, Piqua’s Aubree Carroll scored to cut the Red Devil lead to 19-17.

Reese Hoover and Post would score inside to open the lead to 23-17. Laney Cleckner would hit a three and Mady Turner scored to open the lead to 28-21 after three quarters and Tipp would pull away in the finla eight minutes.

Macey Griggin — who hit two 3-pointers in the opening quarter — and Post would score eight points each to lead a balanced Tipp attack.

Savannah Clawson scored seven points and Emily Aselage and Cleckner added six points.

Cooper led Piqua with nine points, while Aubree Carroll and Audrey Bean scored six points each.