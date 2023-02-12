Weekend Hockey/Bowling Roundup

DAYTON — The Troy hockey team won a 4-3 thriller in overtime in the SWOSHL semifinals Saturday.

Gaven Burris scored the goal in overtime to give Troy the win.

BOWLING

Boys

Miamisburg 2,407,

Tippecanoe 1,964

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a non-conference match.

Brenden Blacketer led Tipp with games of 192 and 199.

Zach Clune rolled games of 167 and 185 and Dillen Swartz Scott Lohnes each had games of 186 and 156.

Cameron Hunt added game of 137 and 184.

Tipp had baker games of 132 and 134.

Newton boys

take seventh

The Newton boys bowling team finished seventh in the Blue and Gold Challenge with a 3,116 total.

Alex Hartman led Newton with games of 147, 148 and 174.

Trevor Jess rolled games of 140, 168 and 135 and Blake Reish rolled games of 172, 130 and 138.

Dalton Trucksis rolled games of 127, 143 and 152 and Grayden Stocker added games of 157, 110 and 119.

Newton had baker games of 171, 150, 145, 173, 188 and 129.

GIRLS

Miamisburg 1,972,

Tippecanoe 1,764

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team dropped a non-conference match.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with games of 160 and 199.

Jocelyn Gold had games of 140 and 151 and Emily Von Krosigk added games of 134 and 123.

Reganne Dilbone had games of 135 and 120 and Marissa Hollen added games of 136 and 115.

Tipp had baker games of 176 and 184.

Newton girls

take eighth

The Newton girls bowling team finished eighth in the Blue and Gold Challenge with a 2,530 total.

Breanna McClish had games of 137, 136 and 139 and Alyssa Hampton rolled games of 101, 155 and 147.

Marissa Schleintz had games of 144, 110 and 116 and Gisele Michaels rolled games of 102, 100 and 150.

Rachel Hix rolled a 104 game and Vivien Clark added a 93 game.

Newton had baker games of 116, 124, 144, 113, 97 and 115.