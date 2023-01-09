Weekend Hockey/Bowling Roundup

TROY — The Troy hockey team picked up two wins over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Trojans won a 3-2 thriller over Alter in overtime.

Cam Lombardo had the goal in overtime to give Troy the win.

Lombardo had one goal and one assist and Luke Harris and Gaven Burris each had one goal.

Brady Smith, Ian Francis-Knott, Eli Wenning and Colin Burghardt each had one assist.

On Saturday, Troy beat the Elder JVs 5-0.

Brady Smith, Francis-Knott and Lombardo each had one goal and one assist.

Carson Smith and Will Barnes had one goal each.

Burris had two assists, while Cooper Sexton, Harris and Andrew Condy had one assist each.

BOWLING

Back To

School

The Troy bowling teams competed in the Back To School Bash Saturday.

The boys finished with a 3,650 total.

Bryce Massingill led Troy with games of 169 and 201.

Logan Smith rolled games of 169 and 175 and Carson Helman had games of 182 and 114.

Ryan Kaiser had games of 175 and 111, Kyle Wickman rolled a 164 and Ethan Blanchard added a 111.

Troy had baker games of 170, 195, 203, 202, 150, 204, 185, 192, 130, 167 and 190.

The Troy girls had a 3,364 total.

Kiandra Smith led Troy with games of 201 and 138.

Chloe Steiner had games of 153 and 179 and Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 168 and 160.

Kristin Sedam had games of 112 and 170, Kayana Bidle roleld a 138 and Libby Burghardt had a 118.

Troy had baker games of 175, 169, 126, 146, 168, 139, 173, 157, 183, 133, 128 and 130.

Viking

Classic

MIAMISBURG — Piqua, Newton and Tippecanoe participated in the Viking Classic.

In the boys competition, Piqua was 13th with 3,203, Newton was 14th with 3,197 and Tipp was was 18th with 2,901.

Newton’s Dalton Trucksis finished eighth overall with a 259 game and a 576 series. Blake Reish had a 528 series.

Brayden Soliday led Piqua with games of 162, 176 and 213.

Collin Snyder rolled games of 213, 136 and 168 and Austyn Potter had games of 144, 128 and 126.

Dylan Jenkins had games of 141, 114 and 118 and Connor Bollinger had games of 154 and 129.

Piqua had baker games of 145, 169, 137, 194, 154 and 119.

Tipp finished 13th in the girls tournament with 2,617.

Piqua was 14th with 2,451 and Newton was 15th with 2,364.