Weekend Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball scored a run in the home seventh to tie it and got a run in the eighth to win it in a matchup with Troy Saturday.
Erika Gostomsky and Meg Rogers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with a double.
Rogers was 2-for-3 with a double and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-4.
Abigail Welbaum pitched an 11-hitter for Troy, striking out five and walking three.
Elise McCann was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4.
Troy 15,
Preble Shawnee 0
COVINGTON — The Troy softball team bounced back with an easy win over Preble Shawnee
Covington 14,
Preble Shawnee 0
COVINGTON —Covington cruised to a win over Preble Shawnee in a second game Saturday.
Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Mara Newhouse had a double and two RBIs, Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Meg Rogers and Whitney Burns combined on a five-hitter, striking out five.
FRIDAY
Troy 12,
Piqua 0
PIQUA — The Troy softball team cruised to a road win in MVL action on the road Friday.
Butler 9,
Tippecanoe 7
VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a MVL game on the road Friday.
Bethel 4,
Riverside 3
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team won a close game in TRC action Friday at home.
Alyson Bird pitched a five-hitter with two strikeouts.
Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with a double and Allie Sheen had a triple.
Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 and Paige Kearns was 2-for-3.
Arcanum 7,
Milton-Union 3
ARCANUM — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Friday in non-conference action.