Weekend Softball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington softball scored a run in the home seventh to tie it and got a run in the eighth to win it in a matchup with Troy Saturday.

Erika Gostomsky and Meg Rogers combined on an eight-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Nigella Reck was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-4 with a double.

Rogers was 2-for-3 with a double and Taylor Foutz was 2-for-4.

Abigail Welbaum pitched an 11-hitter for Troy, striking out five and walking three.

Elise McCann was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4.

Troy 15,

Preble Shawnee 0

COVINGTON — The Troy softball team bounced back with an easy win over Preble Shawnee

Covington 14,

Preble Shawnee 0

COVINGTON —Covington cruised to a win over Preble Shawnee in a second game Saturday.

Maggie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs and Nigella Reck was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Mara Newhouse had a double and two RBIs, Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Reaghan Lemp was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Meg Rogers and Whitney Burns combined on a five-hitter, striking out five.

FRIDAY

Troy 12,

Piqua 0

PIQUA — The Troy softball team cruised to a road win in MVL action on the road Friday.

Butler 9,

Tippecanoe 7

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped a MVL game on the road Friday.

Bethel 4,

Riverside 3

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team won a close game in TRC action Friday at home.

Alyson Bird pitched a five-hitter with two strikeouts.

Morgan Rodgers was 2-for-4 with a double and Allie Sheen had a triple.

Faith Moorefield was 2-for-3 and Paige Kearns was 2-for-3.

Arcanum 7,

Milton-Union 3

ARCANUM — The Milton-Union softball team dropped a road game Friday in non-conference action.