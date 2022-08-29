Weekend Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team picked up a 3-1 home win over St. Marys Saturday.

Lucas Buschur and Bradyn Dillow each had goals for Troy.

Mitchell Davis had two assists and Bobby Gayhart had one assist.

Samuel Westfall had seven saves in goal.

Piqua 1,

Graham 1

PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a tie.

Nathan Buecker had the goal on an assist from Ty Pettus.

Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal.

Bethel 10,

Shawnee 0

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel boys soccer team improved to 3-1-1 on the season.

“It was good to get back on the winning side of things against and undermanned Shawnee team,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “Our young guys got to see some good action today and that is always good.”

Jace Houk had four goals and one assist for the Bees, while Matt Smith had two goals.

Grant Bean had one goal and three assists, Ethan Tallmadge had one goal and two assists, Nathan Lutz had one goal and one assist and Kason Etmans had one goal.

Kayden Etmans had two assists and Kyle Brueckman added one assist.

Noah McCann and James Henry combined on the shutout in goal.

Troy Christian 5,

Grandview Heights 2

COlUMBUS — The Troy Christian boys soccer team improved to 2-1 with the win.

GIRLS

Soccer

Graham 4,

Piqua 2

ST. PARIS — The Piqua girls soccer team dropped a road game Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 2,

Anna 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team had a home win Saturday.

Eva Dexter scored both goals.

Callie Giguere had one assist and nine saves in goal and Samantha Williams had one assist.

Volleyball

Wayne 3,

Piqua 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Piqua volleyball team dropped to 1-3 on the season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 road loss.

Preble Shawnee 3,

Bethel 2

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team lost a marathon match 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9.

Karlee Plozay had 30 kills, four aces and 15 digs.

Korinne Stormer had 12 kills and 13 digs, Annabelle Adams had 40 assists and four aces and Claire Bailey led the defense with 17 digs.

Newton wins

three matches

GREENVILLE — The Newton volleyball team won three matches in the Greenville Federal Invitational Saturday.

The Indians opened with a 25-16 25-27, 26-24 win over Franklin Monroe.

Olivia Rapp had eight kills and three aces and Bella Hall had eight kills.

Eva Bowser had 10 digs and Kaylee Deeter added six digs.

Sierra Montgomery had six kills and Ella Rapp had 22 assists.

Newton defeated Tri-Village 19-25, 25-21, 25-13.

Newton defeated Arcanum 22-25, 25-14, 25-9 in the championship match.

Bradford drops

three matches

GREEENVILLE — The Bradford volleyball team dropped three matches in the Greenville Federal Invitational.

Bradford lost to Tri-Village 25-9, 25-6; Mississinawa Valley 25-7, 25-6 and Franklin Monroe 25-9, 25-14.

Against Tri-Village, Bella Brewer and Ryleigh Dotson had five digs each.

Tennis

Piqua 3,

Sidney 2

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team got a win over Sidney.

In singles, Diya Patel won 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Abby Smay lost 6-1, 6-0 and Alexa Fogt lost 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub won 6-0, 6-4 and Allison Hicks and Ava Owen won 6-1, 6-2.