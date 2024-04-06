Weekend Track Roundup

Troy’s Devon Strobel broke his own school record in the Herb Hartman Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Troy’s Aubrey Jones won the long jump Friday night at the Herb Hartman. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo Tippecanoe’s Hayley Tandy won the 300-meter hurdles Friday night at the Herb Hartman. Photos Courtesy of Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photo

TROY — The Troy boys track and field team finished third at the Herb Hartman Friday night, while the Troy girls finished second.

The Tippecanoe boys finished 11th and the girls finished fourth.

Milton-Union boys finished 14th and the girls finished 19th.

BOYS

Devon Strobel had a big night for the Troy boys.

He swept the shot put and discus, breaking his own school record in the discus.

Strobel won the discus with a record throw of 179-2 and won the shot put with distance of 48-5 1-2.

Creighton Verceles was second in the long jump, 20-7 3-4 and third in the 200, 22.83.

Michael Tucker was third in the 300 hurdles, 42.90 and Cameron Allison was third in the discus, 130-10.

Milton-Union was led by Payton Mayfield, who won the long jump, 20-11 1-2.

GIRLS

The Troy girls track and field team got three wins in the field events to help them take second.

Aubrey Jones won the long jump, 16-1 1-2, Josie Kleinhenz won the discus, 117-7 and Tatyana Green won the shot put, 37-5 1-2.

Kiyah Baker took second in the shot put, 36-0 and third in the discus, 107-10.

Troy added a third place finish in the 3,200 relay, 10:56.29.

Hayley Tandy led Tippecanoe, winning the 200 hurdles, 48.05.

Finishing second were Megan Strong, long jump, 15-8 1-2; Alissa Magoto, 400, 61.70; the 400 relay, 51.99 and the 3,200 relay, 10:22.09.

Magoto added a third-place finish in the high jump, 4-9.

Cedarville Impson

CEDARVILLE — The Bethel boys finished third at the Cedarville Impson Invitational and Bethel girls finished 10th.

Winning for the boys were Ethan Brown, 100, 12.10 and the 800 relay, 1:36.04.

Taking second were Austin Hawkins, 2,000 steeplechase, 7:16.50; Kade Schweikhardt, 800, 2:08.56; Brown, 200, 23.77 and the 400 relay, 46.86.

Finishing third were Remi Brannan, shot put, 44-0 1-2 and the 1,600 relay, 3:44.53.

Alyssa Avey led the Bethel girls, taking second in the pole vault, 8-0.

SATURDAY

Anna Invitational

ANNA — The Covington boys finished seventh at the Anna Invitational Saturday and Lehman Catholic boys were 10th.

Lehman Catholic girls were sixth and Covington was ninth.

BOYS

Asher Long led Covington, winning the 3,200, 9:29.79.

Day’Lynn Garrett finished third in the 110 hurdles, 16.40 and 300 hurdles, 42.17.

Also finishing third were Filip McMaken, 100, 12.27 and Preston King, high jump, 6-0.

Brennan Potts led Lehman, taking second in the high jump, 6-2.

GIRLS

Katie McFarland led Lehman Catholic, winning the pole vault, 11-6 and taking second in the 100, 12.63.

Daria Lee took second in the high jump, 5-0, the Lehman 400 relay team finished second, 52.63 and Emi Wray took third in the 200, 28.30.

Hannah Alexander led Covington, taking third in the shot put, 32-8 and discus, 111-4.