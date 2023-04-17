Weekend Track Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Centerville Relays Friday night.

The Troy girls finished eighth, while the Tippecanoe girls finished 12th.

The Trojans throwers led the way.

In the shot put, Alexis Caplinger, Kiyah Baker and Tatyana Green combined for the win, with Caplinger having a PR of 34-4 1-2.

In the discus, Baker teamed with Lena Walker and Josie Kleinhenzt to finish second.

In the girls long jump, Aubrey Jones, Kylee Snider and Lily Anderson teamed for third, with Jones having the third best jump of 15-5, a new PR.

In the pole vault, Hannah Duff, Alyssa Kern and Ally Wolfe tied for third.

On the track, the girls sprint medley finished third, breaking a school record in 1:48..

Leah Harnish anchored relay with a 400 split of 56.4 seconds and teamed with Davonna Harris, Ava McCoy and Jones for the record time.

In the boys competition, Troy and Tippecanoe tied for 14th.

Devon Strobel led Troy, finishing second overall in the discus with a throw of 156-0.

Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS — The Piqua boys finished second at the Graham Invitational Friday night, while Miami East boys finished fourth.

For Piqua. winning were Ryan Brown, 100, 11.24; Sam Smith, 800, 2:04.81 and Lucas Huelskamp, pole vault, 12-6.

Taking second were Roman Medley, 200, 52.58 and the 4o0 relay, 44.62.

Taking third were Brown, 200, 23.16; Noah Burgh, 1,600, 4:37.53; RayShawn Garrett, 300 hurdles, 42.71; Elijah Frazier, high jump, 5-10 and the 3,200 relay, 8:46.77.

For Miami East, winning was the 1,600 relay, 3:30.58 and taking second was the 800 relay, 1:33.87.

Taking third was the 400 relay, 44.63.

Miami East girls finished third and Piqua was 12th.

Winning for East were Kennedee Elifirtz, 800, 2:32.12’ Annika Paton, discus, 122-0 and the 3,200 relay (Elifritz, Teaghan Kress, Maryn Gross, Kendal Staley), 10:42.08.

Taking second was Meg Gilliland, high jump, 4-10 and finishing were Gross, 3,200, 13:06; Lindi Snodgrass, 300 hurdles, 52.53 and Shelby Preston, discus, 102-10.

For Piqua, Libby Bradney took second in the pole vault, 10-0.

Minster Invitational

MINSTER — The Covington, Lehman Catholic and Bradford boys and girls competed at the Minster Invitational.

Covington boys finished eighth, Bradford was 14th and Lehman was 16th.

For Covington, Asher Long won the 3,200, 9:53.01.

Finishing third were Jaedon Cole high jump, 5-10 and DeAnthony Bennett, long jump, 19-3 1-2.

For Bradford, Owen Beachler was third in the 110 hurdles, 15.96.

Lehman girls finished 13th, Covington was 14th and Bradford was 16th.

Fred Durkle

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton and Bethel boys and girls teams competed at the Fred Durkle Invitational Friday night.

Bethel boys finished sixth and Newton finished 12th.

For Bethel, John Dillman finished second in the long jump, 20-6 1-2 and third in the 200, 23.80 and Kade Schweikhardt finished third in the 800, 2:05.40.

Bethel girls finished eighth and Newton finished 11th.

For Bethel, Karley Moore finished second in the high jump, 4-8 and third in the 200, 27.5 and the 400, 63.5.

Sara Newton added a third-place finish in the pole vault, 8-6.

For Newton, Reese Hess took third in the long jump, 15-8.