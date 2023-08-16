Weekly Boys Sports Roundup

Troy Christopher King (left) and Tecumseh’s Brandon Gonzalez battle for the ball Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy’s Tyler Malott extends to get his foot on the ball Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Troy goalie Samuel Westfall fires the ball downfield Tuesday night. Courtesy Photos Courtesy Photos Courtesy Photos

TROY — The Troy boys soccer team played to a 0-0 tie with Tecumseh Tuesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Troy had nine shots in the game.

Samuel Westfall had the shutout for Troy in goal with 10 saves.

Troy, 1-0-1, was scheduled to play at Carroll Saturday.

Bethel 3,

Northwestern 2

SPRINGFIELD — The Bethel boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over Northwestern Tuesday.

Ethan Tallmadge scored two goals for Bethel.

Kam Etmans had one goal and Kason Etmans and Logan Newall had one assist each.

GOLF

Tipp 146,

Troy 156

TROY — The Tippecanoe boys golf team got a win over Troy Wednesday afternoon at Troy Country Club.

“It is always competitive and enjoyable when these teams meet,” Tippecanoe coach Aaron Jackson said.

Will Riehle led Tippecanoe with 34 to take medalist honors.

Other Tipp scores were Owen White 37, Max Gustavson 37, Austin Siefring 38, Zach Riegle 39 and Eli Voisard 45.

“That is a great score,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We felt like we had to shoot around 150 to have a chance. That would have made it close. Their number one golfer had an off day and they had the depth to overcome it.”

Mitchell Sargent made seven straight part in shooting a two-over par 36 for Troy and Blake Sager had two birdies in shooting 37.

“Mitchell (Sargent) was real solid,” Evilsizor said. “He had a three-putt bogey one one, then made seven straight pars. We are really pleased with Blake Sager. He came out on fire with a birdie on one and had a birdie on eight. Those two just kind of fed off each other. Blake is really doing a great job and we hope he can continue that.”

Other Troy scores were Hayden Frey 41, Bryce Massingill 42, Casey Beckner 42 and Isaac Burns 45.

Tipp 154,

Xenia 204

VANDALIA — The Tippecanoe boys golf team picked up a MVL win over Xenia.

Piqua 177,

Stebbins 185

SPRINGFIELD— The Piqua boys golf team picked up a 177-185 win over Stebbins at Locust Hills Tuesday.

Richard Price led the Indians with a 41.

Other Piqua scores were Hunter Steinke 42, Sabastian Karabinis 45, Aiden Applegate 49, Evan Clark 52 and Gabe Sloan 54.

Bethel 172,

Riverside 186

NEW CARLISLE — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a win at the back nine at Sugar Isle in TRC action.

Mike Halleg was match medalist and led the Bees with a 37.

Other Bethel scores were Gabe Weldman 43, Joshua Fiery 46, Ben Sonnanstine 46, Logan Norris 47 and Evan Goodman 74.

Covington 163,

Milton-Union 203

PIQUA — The Covington boys golf team picked up a TRC win.

Matt Dieperink was medalist with 38 to lead the Buccs.

The rest of Covington’s top four were Bryston Hite 40, Sam Grabeman 41 and Cameron Haines 44.

Milton-Union’s top four were Colin Fogle 43, Austin Hodkin 51, Zach Lovin 53, Keaton Jones 56 and Brian Wooddell 56.