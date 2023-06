TROY — West Evanston Road will be closed from Tuesday, June 6, at noon until Friday, June 9, at 3 p.m.

The road will be closed for 24 hours a day between the dates listed for culvert and tile replacement. West Evanston Road will be closed between South County Road 25A and Peters Road.

For more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.