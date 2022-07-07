West Milton among communities receiving OWDA funding

WEST MILTON — The Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) awarded $13.9 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements for Ohioans.

For the month of June, the Authority funded six projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The six awarded projects received an interest rate ranging from 0.98% to 3.48%.

For June 2022, the following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:

• The Village of West Milton in Miami County is receiving $81,865.00 at 0.98% for 15 years for the construction of improvements to the Village’s north water tank to extend its useful life.

• The Village of Elida in Allen County is receiving $570,911.00 at 3.48% for five years for the design of waste water treatment plant improvements, including replacement of the existing trickling filters with an oxidation ditch and clarifiers, to eliminate bypassing and meet nutrient discharge limits.

• The City of Fairfield in Butler County is receiving $5,547,448.00 at 3.17% for 25 years for the construction of 1.25 million gallon elevated water storage tank on Port Union Road to ensure sufficient capacity and fire protection capabilities.

• The City of Fairfield in Butler County is receiving $5,920,650.00 at 3.05% for 15 years for the installation of a fully integrated metering system, including replacement of 13,000 water meters and associated computing system upgrades.

• Montgomery County is receiving $1,147,046.00 at 3.05% for 20 years for the construction of 8,400 feet of waterline along Bayside Drive, Grammercy Drive, Ellendale Court, Orinoco Street, Denny Lane, and Pandora Drive in the city of Riverside to replace aging waterlines.

• Northwestern Water & Sewer District in Wood County is receiving $720,776.00 at 3.05% for 20 years for the construction of 2,300 feet of waterline along Main Street to replace aging waterlines.

The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.

More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.