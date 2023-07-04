Crowds flocked to the West Milton Fourth of July Carnival on Monday, July 3, creating a wait of at least an hour to purchase ride tickets for the carnival. The fun continues in West Milton Park on Tuesday, July 4, with rides and gamesfrom noon to 11 p.m., food trucks from 4 to 10 p.m. and fireworks at beginning at 10 p.m. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Crowds flocked to the West Milton Fourth of July Carnival on Monday, July 3, creating a wait of at least an hour to purchase ride tickets for the carnival. The fun continues in West Milton Park on Tuesday, July 4, with rides and gamesfrom noon to 11 p.m., food trucks from 4 to 10 p.m. and fireworks at beginning at 10 p.m. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Crowds flocked to the West Milton Fourth of July Carnival on Monday, July 3, creating a wait of at least an hour to purchase ride tickets for the carnival. The fun continues in West Milton Park on Tuesday, July 4, with rides and gamesfrom noon to 11 p.m., food trucks from 4 to 10 p.m. and fireworks at beginning at 10 p.m. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

