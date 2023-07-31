WEST MILTON — Support the blood supply in the final month of a challenging summer and get a chance to win Bengals season tickets when you donate at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, or by calling 937-461-3220, or using the Donor Time app.

Community Blood Center’s August “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign gives donors a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl. Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 with Community Blood Center at any blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.