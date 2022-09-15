West Milton to buy recycling dumpsters

WEST MILTON — Members of the West Milton village Council have approved the purchase of three new recycling dumpsters.

“A recycling grant has been secured from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA),” Law director Lenee Brosh said.

Village Council approved the purchase during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The OEPA grant will reimburse the village for 75% of the purchase price, which is not to exceed $31,500.

The village plans to purchase three heavy-duty, 15-yard dumpsters from Buck’s Fabricating in Hadley, Pennsylvania. Delivery is expected by mid-October, and the village plans to place the new recycling dumpsters near the maintenance office, in the same place that the village’s current dumpsters are located.

“We purchased a new truck,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sheridan said. “These are the roll-off containers that we will utilize with that truck.”

In other business, council members also heard the first reading for a pair of ordinances that would increase zoning and development fees.

“This is just the first step;” Sheridan said. “We’re working with the planning board to totally revise the zoning code.”

“The timing is important, that we get this in place now,” he said.

Under the proposed guidelines, a zoning compliance permit would be needed in order to build, change or complete any structure. The non-refundable application fee for a zoning compliance permit is $20

“The proposed ordinance would also create a new development fee, charging 1.5% of estimated construction costs of the building or structure at issue,” Sheridan said.

Proceeds from the new fees will be distributed among several areas, with 25% going to the sewer fund, 25% to the water fund, 25% going to street construction and maintenance and 25% going to the general fund for planning.

Village Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be a workshop session at the municipal building on Tuesday, Sept. 27

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.