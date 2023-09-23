What is a food addiction?

Dear Readers,

Many of us know someone who has struggled with addiction. Perhaps a loved one has tried to quit smoking, or a friend is addicted to heroin or methamphetamine. The American Psychiatric Association defines addiction as a complex condition, a brain disease manifested by compulsive substance use despite harmful consequences. (1). Although food addiction is not included in the DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Mental Disorders), it is estimated that as many as twenty percent of Americans struggle with some type of food compulsion (2).

One may automatically assume that food addiction only affects overweight individuals; however, the scientific literature shows otherwise. While some individuals with obesity may display behaviors similar to individuals addicted to drugs [3], estimates suggest that only 24.9% of overweight/obese individuals report clinically-significant symptoms of food addiction, and 11.1% of healthy-weight individuals also report these symptoms [2].

Studies have found parallels between food addiction and other substance abuse disorders, such as opioid addiction. Some of these include:

Changes in brain chemistry in response to the substance – For example, dopamine is released in response to certain foods. Dopamine is a chemical that plays a role in the reward center in our brain and allows us to feel pleasure. If we experience pleasure and reward, we are likely to repeat the behavior, even to the point that it is no longer healthy for us.

Preoccupation with the substance – One may obsess about a particular food, feel deprived of happiness in the absence of this food, or experience cravings.

Impaired control – Once the substance or food is taken in, it is difficult to maintain control of how much is consumed.

Social impairments – This includes changes in your social activities for the sake of the addiction. For example, a person binges on a certain food, then spends hours exercising to burn off those calories rather than spending time with family and friends.

How do you deal with a food addiction? If you can completely abstain from the problem food, that is your best defense. It may be difficult to completely abstain from sugar since it is in so many foods. You can abstain from sweets or avoid foods with 5 grams of sugar or more per serving.

Another solution is a 12-step program, Overeaters Anonymous, which helps those with food addictions and eating disorders. Theirs is a spiritual (not religious) program similar to that of Alcoholics Anonymous. Go to oa.org or call (505) 891-2664 to find a meeting near you.

Leanne McCrate, RDN, LD, aka Dear Dietitian, is an award-winning dietitian based in Missouri. Her mission is to educate consumers on sound, scientifically-based nutrition. Do you have a nutrition question? Email her today at [email protected]. Dear Dietitian does not endorse any products, health programs, or diet plans.

