WEST MILTON — The winners of the 16th Hoffman Global Methodist Church Fine Arts Show, which took place in West Milton on Aug. 4-6, have been announced.

All those attending had the opportunity to vote on their three favorite pieces among the 65 on display. When the People’s Choice ballots from all three days were tallied, the winners were: first place Tom Kinarney for “Neighbors” $400; second place Regina Whipp for “Rowboats at Englewood Dam” $300; third place Olivia Bush for “Woman Under Colored Lights 1” $200.

Those receiving $100 awards were: Bill Danzig for “Spirit Of The Woods;” Regina Dixon for “Green Pond;” Gene Fabricatore for “Cinque Terre;” Megan Kishman for “Red Zinnias;” Juliann Lyons for “Contemplation;” Jim Moore for “Music Man;” Lisa Rife for “Light Show;” George R. Stum for “Fox and Hare;” Quini Woodall for “Peace And Calm;” and Xiera Younce for “Stipple Cat.”

Funds for the monetary awards were provided by Jim and Tracy Sarver.

The show is sponsored by the Hoffman Methodist Women. Donations toward expenses are appreciated. Money left over after expenses will go toward various mission projects.