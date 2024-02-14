Winter utility assistance program ends March 31

TROY—The Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) would like to inform county residents of available programs to help them afford to heat their homes this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) will provide income-eligible households with a one-time benefit applied directly to their heat source utility account. The HEAP benefit amount will depend on federal funding levels, how many people reside in the household, total household income, and the main fuel used for heating the home. The Ohio Department of Development will begin processing these benefits sometime after the first of the year. No appointment is necessary to apply for this program.

The HEAP Winter Crisis Program began Nov. 1, 2023, and will end on March 31, 2024. This program provides assistance, one time per heating season, to income-eligible households whose heat source utility service has been or is pending disconnection, needs to be established or transferred, has a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) default, needs first PIPP payment, or has 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining in their tank.

Eligible households may receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). This program can also help with fuel tank placement, testing, and furnace repair. An appointment is required to apply for this program. Households serviced by a Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) regulated utility must sign up for PIPP or another payment plan if there is still an outstanding balance on the utility bill after receiving assistance.

To qualify for both programs, the gross household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. The annual income must be at or below $52,500 for a family of four. Documentation needed to apply includes copies of utility bills; proof of income for the last 30 days (or 12 months if needed) for each household member; proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; social security numbers for all household members; and proof of disability (if applicable).

For additional information and to schedule an appointment to apply, please call Miami County CAC at 937- 335-7921 and ask for Intake. Information may also be obtained by visiting www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.