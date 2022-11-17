WM house fire a ‘total loss‘

WEST MILTON — A West Milton home is estimated as a total loss after a fire that occurred early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 13.

One resident was injured during the fire, which was reported around 1:30 a.m. at 24 S. Main St. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“It’s under investigation,” West Milton Fire Department Chief David Jay said. “The fire started in the bathroom.”

The fire was first discovered by a resident at the home. “The woman who lives there burnt her hands and feet trying to put the fire out,” Jay said.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire from the rear of the structure. While fighting the fire, a partial collapse in the kitchen area of the home forced crews operating inside the building to back out. Additional crews were also requested from Ludlow Falls, Union and Englewood.

The fire was brought under control around 2:30 a.m.

“The fire was under control within an hour,” Jay said. “Firefighters were on scene until 7 a.m. that morning.”

“One woman lived at the house,” Jay said. “She is living with family.”

The home is estimated to be a total loss.

“I expect $200,000 for the house, and $100,000 for contents,” Jay said of an estimate for the damage caused by the fire.