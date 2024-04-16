Worker injured in fall at Wastewater Treatment facility

TROY — A worker was reportedly injured at the city of Troy Wastewater Treatment Plant Tuesday morning on Staunton Road.

Don Pemberton, assistant fire chief for the Troy Fire Department, said the crews were dispatched to the facility shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.

Medics arrived to learn that a contract worker who was involved with some repair work at the site had fallen 8-10 feet from a scaffold, landing on concrete.

CareFlight was requested to transport the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s name and condition have not been released.