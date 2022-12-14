Wreaths Across America Ceremony set for Dec. 17

TROY — The city of Troy’s Riverside Cemetery will be part of Wreaths Across America program, which honors departed veterans during the holidays.

The ceremony will take place at Riverside Cemetery on Riverside Drive on Dec. 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. According to a city of Troy press release, the wreaths will be laid at the graves of departed veterans and the public is welcome to attend and participate in the wreath-laying.

“The city thanks former Council Member Tom Kendall and his granddaughter Madison for coordinating this meaningful event,: the release said.

For more information, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/163448 or leave a message at the cemetery department at 937-339-7110.