YMCA hosts Senior Health fair

TROY — The Robinson Branch YMCA is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Senior Health Fair will have vendors from around the community to teach guests about health and wellness.

Premier Health will have some physicians attending the health fair to give important information regarding diabetes, blood pressure, sleep disorders, physical therapy, breast cancer and much more. Vendors will provide free screenings, door prizes and be available to answer questions in regards to their field. The first 150 people to enter the health fair will receive a free YMCA cooler tote.

“This senior health fair offers necessary information to members of the community about keeping health and wellness as their main priority. The partnership with Premier Health has been vital in our success of this senior health fair. We are so lucky to have their physicians take time out of their busy schedules to give back to the community. I would encourage anyone that is a senior citizen, has family members who are senior citizens or those who are close to the age range of being a senior citizen to attend this health fair. Let this health fair be a new start to prioritizing your health and wellness.” said Sierra Woodyard, director of health and wellness at the Robinson Branch YMCA, in a press release.

For questions or more information contact Woodyard at 937-440-9622.