YMCA offers ‘Night at the Y’

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a Youth “Night at the Y” Event on Saturday, Nov. 11 for youth in kindergarten through sixth-grade.

This will be a fun filled night with gym games, swimming, and the activity center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. Cost is $10 members and $16 non-members.

Registration is limited, so register early. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected].