YMCA to hold Healthy Kids Day on April 20

TROY – The Miami County YMCA is celebrating Healthy Kids Day® with a free community event on Saturday, April 20, from 10 am to 12:30 p.m.

The intent of the event is to help families find fun through active play and educational opportunities to improve health and well-being. As part of the Y’s commitment to strengthening community by addressing critical gaps in health and education, said a YMCA press release, Healthy Kids Day will encourage kids and parents to commit to keeping the body and mind active now and throughout their lives.

At Healthy Kids Day, the nation’s largest health day for kids, families will enjoy a variety of YMCA activities such as: a sprint trial, bounce house, obstacle course, football toss and more. There will also be prizes given away to kids in attendance.

Healthy Kids Day takes place from 10am to 12:30pm at the Robinson Branch, 3060 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

For more information, contact Sierra Woodyard at 440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net