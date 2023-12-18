YMCA Winter I Session sign-ups begin

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA begins taking registrations for Winter I Session classes on Monday, Dec. 18, for members and Thursday, Dec. 21, for non-members.

Classes will begin the week of Jan. 8 and last for seven weeks. This session includes many recreation and fitness options such as swim lessons, group exercise, gymnastics, youth sports and much more.

The YMCA will be taking online registrations at its website www.miamicountyymca.net. Registrations will also be accepted at the desks and over the phone.

For more information, call Donn Craig at 937-440-9622 or visit www.miamicountyymca.net.