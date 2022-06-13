Young Eagles take to the skies

Ariel Wilker, 9, of Anna, participates in International Young Eagles Day 2022 over the weekend. The day was celebrated at Sidney Airport where a group of area pilots were on hand to give youngsters their official Young Eagles rides.

The EAA founded the Young Eagles program in 1992 to give young boys and girls the opportunity to experience the wonders of aviation. Since its beginning, the Young Eagles program has seen more than two million youngsters experience their first flight. Chairmen of the EAA Young Eagles Program have included General Chuck Yeager, aviation legend Sean D. Tucker and Harrison Ford.