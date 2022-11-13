Young Edison State women’s basketball team improves to 3-1

PIQUA — When your roster is all freshman — the early season will be a work-in progress.

And the Edison State women’s basketball team has handled that situation well so far.

The Chargers improved to 3-1 on the season by pulling away in the second half to record a 71-46 win in the battle of the Chargers.

“When your entire roster is freshman, it is going to be a learning process,” Edison State women’s basketball coach Tim McMahon said. “And I think we are (getting better with every game).”

In a game where 50 fouls were called and 60 free throws were shot, it was Edison State’s bench that stepped up.

The Chargers were up just 28-23 at halftime and it was still close midway through the third quarter.

But, with much of Edison State’s starting lineup on the bench, the home Chargers pulled away late in the third quarter to go up 48-33 and outscored Ancilla 23-13 in the fourth quarter.

“I think at the time (late in the third quarter), we had three starters on the bench with three fouls,” McMahon said. “I thought our bench really did a nice job today. It was just a good all-around team win.”

Matea Bartel led the Chargers with a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds and she added five assists.

Taj Pewett came off the bench to score 10 points and grab six rebounds and Paxton Hunley had nine points and dished out three assists.

Madalynn Hughes came off the bench to score nine points, Ella Hoehne had six points and five rebounds and Rori Hunley scored six points.

Makenzee Maschino grabbed five rebounds.

Samaria Freeman paced Ancilla with 12 points and six rebounds, while Nicole Swain scored nine points.

Kyra Duncan had seven points and nine rebounds, Jaayci Allen had six points, nine rebounds and three assists and Audrey Schmidt had five points and seven rebounds.

Edison State was 23 of 62 from the floor for 37 percent, including two of 12 from long range for 17 percnt.

The Chargers converted 23 of 33 free throws for 70 percent.

Ancilla was 17 of 62 from the floor for 27 perceent, including one of eight from long range for 13 percent. The visiting Chargers made 11 of 27 free throws for 41 percent.

Ancilla won the battle of the boards 40-29 and had 14 turnovers to Edison’s 15.

