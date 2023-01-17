PIQUA — Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Youth Night at the Y” Event on Saturday, Jan. 21, for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade.

The night will be filled with gym games, swimming and time in the Activity Center. Check in begins at 5:15 p.m. and pick up is at 9 p.m.

Register at the Piqua Branch or over the phone at 937-773-9622. Cost for the “Youth Night at the Y” is $10 for YMCA members and $16 non-members. Registration is limited, so register early to secure a spot for your child.

For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hull at 937-773-9622 or [email protected]