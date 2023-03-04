YWCA Piqua seeking Safe Sitter volunteers

PIQUA — Piqua YMCA seeks Safe Sitter volunteers for programs for area youth.

Are you someone who wants to be a good role model for youth and give back to your community? Do you enjoy teaching young teens and preteens? If so, how about training to be a volunteer Safe Sitter instructor for the YWCA Piqua?

Since 2017, the YWCA Piqua Safe Sitter classes have been a popular and successful program for area youth ages 11 to 13, said a press release from the YMCA. More than a babysitting how-to, Safe Sitter focuses on safety and life skills, first aid and rescue, and business skills.

The YWCA Piqua is seeking youth-savvy volunteer Safe Sitter instructors, adults with at least two years of experience in health care, child care (including parenting), or youth work. All costs for training, which can be done online and at your own pace, are covered by the YWCA. As a volunteer Safe Sitter instructor, you will have an enormous impact on young lives via interactive group learning, role-play, and rescue practice with manikins.

According to Dawn C. Carr, Ph.D., Assistant professor at Florida State University in the Department of Sociology, “Volunteering contributes to personal health and wellness, establishes strong relationships (networking), is good for careers, and gives one a sense of purpose.”

Volunteering is not only great for the community but also for the volunteer who is an essential partner in helping the YWCA Piqua deliver programs and services throughout the county.

Being a volunteer does the mind and body good, join us today! Become a Safe Sitter volunteer with the YWCA Piqua by calling 937-773-6626 or emailing [email protected] for more information.