YWCA to host K9 Handler, Sharon Karns, for training dogs on search and rescue luncheon

PIQUA— Join the YWCA Piqua for an exciting luncheon on Wednesday, May 10, featuring K9 handler, Sharon Karns who will share her expertise on training dogs for search and rescue missions. Meet K9 Ellie, one of her highly skilled companions.

The program begins at 11 a.m. and is free and open to the public, at 418 N. Wayne St. in Piqua. Lunch is served at noon for just $7. RSVP to the event by calling YWCA Piqua at 937-773-6626 before 8 p.m. on Monday, May 8.

Before the program, take advantage of blood pressure and glucose screenings from 10:15 to 11 a.m., provided by a Premier Community Health nurse.

Don’t miss out on this great program and many other exciting events at the YWCA Piqua. Each luncheon features a diverse lineup of speakers covering a wide range of topics, from addressing food insecurity in the county to music performances by local musicians. There’s something for everyone.

Stay in the loop with our upcoming programs and classes by joining our mailing list. Contact us today at [email protected] for more information.

Don’t wait, mark your calendar to join us for an unforgettable experience with Sharon Karns and her remarkable K9 partner on May 10.