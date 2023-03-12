$100,000 donation kicks-off Ballfield Improvement Plan

TROY — At its annual “Meet the Team Night” on Thursday, March 9, the Troy Baseball Parents Association accepted a check for $100,000 from Superior Credit Union, kicking off plans for a multi-phased improvement of the North Market Street Ballfields. Funding for those improvements, led by Superior Credit Union’s generous donation, will be provided by the city of Troy, Troy City Schools, and through various sponsorship and naming opportunities.

At a special Park Board meeting held on March 1, the City of Troy Board of Park Commissioners approved a menu of those opportunities, which will be available to businesses and individuals. More details will be available soon.

“We are excited to partner with the Troy City Schools, as well as the baseball and softball boosters to make these improvements a reality,” Troy Mayor Robin Oda said. “Field leveling, field lighting, safety nets, a new backstop, possible turf, concession stand, and a patio for spectators, as well as the concrete bleachers—these are all great improvements that open up future possibilities.“

For more information, call the Mayor’s Office at 937-335-1725.