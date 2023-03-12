Fairytales on Ice comes to APAC

TROY — On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7 p.m., Fairytales on Ice skates onto the stage at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center in Troy for an enchanted evening of story-telling, with world-champion ice skaters, sensational cirque performers, and sparkling singers, all joining forces to weave a tale as old as time.

Visit the heart of France, where magic is alive and merry memories are made. Join heroine Belle as she journeys to the castle of the Beast to rescue her father. Upon entering his formidable abode, she befriends some of the most quirky of characters and eventually encounters the Beast himself. Will she be able to melt his cold heart before the last rose petal falls?

Fairytales on Ice is a dazzling staged ice show from Ice Creative Entertainment (ICE), a world leader where theatrics meets professional athleticism. ICE was founded in 2011 by Alex Wilfand, an Olympic-level ice skater and choreographer who, after training for 13 years, joined the ranks of world and professional athletes, touring the world as a featured performer on Disney On Ice. When not performing, Wilfand has worked for some of the top entertainment organizations in the world, including Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Creative Events and Tokyo Disneyland. He has served as Artistic Director of Penguin Entertainment and Chairman of U.S. Theatrical Skating.

Wilfand’s leadership, entertainment savvy and creative energy has led ICE into successful partnerships with the Walt Disney Company, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Alessia Cara, Tokyo Disneyland, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Marriott Hotels and Dolly Parton Entertainment, to name just a few. Since 2011, ICE has grown into an international entertainment powerhouse with one goal in mind: to create once-in-a-lifetime performances that generate lasting memories for audiences worldwide.

Fairytales on Ice at the APAC promises to bring that goal to life with a delightful performance perfect for audiences of all ages. Together, the APAC and ICE invite the greater Miami Valley to put on your favorite fairytale fashion and come experience this one-of-a-kind ice spectacular this April.

Tickets prices for Fairytales on Ice at the APAC start at $15 and can be purchased at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8831175/fairytales-on-ice-ice-skating-spectacular-troy-arbogast-performing-arts-center. For more information or to order tickets to any APAC performances, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392 or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.