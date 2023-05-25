In honor of MCEI Skelton

Col. Charles A. Jones, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Lt. Kristina Bennett, commander of the bureau for license, commercial, and standards for the OSHP, unveil one of the new signs to be placed on Interstate 75 near the 76 mile post, in honor of MCEI Kimra Skelton, who lost her life in the line of duty in 2019. The unveiling was held at the Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway patrol on May 25, 2023. Skelton’s family was in attendance as well as Rep. Jenna Powell and a number of current and retired troopers.

