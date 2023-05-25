Main Street Greenville rebrands farmer’s market

GREENVILLE — What was the “Farmer’s Market” will now be the “Community Market.” The downtown market has been a Darke County staple since 1998, but it’s no secret it was in need of a revamp. After speaking with several vendors and patrons about the event it was determined that positive changes were needed. In addition to the name change Main Street’s Board of Trustees voted to approve the following at their May meeting: the Community Market will run on Saturday’s form June 3 to Oct. 7. The market is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at the corner of Main and Broadway and the Rotary Park on the Circle

Main Street Greenville’s mission is “Building Community Downtown” which is why the board chose Community Market as the new event name. The vision of the market will stay the same and the focus is on brining as many fresh produce vendors as they can to the market. They would also love for area Future Farmers of America organizations to bring their produce to the market as well and are in the process of presenting this opportunity to their advisors, and have secured one school so far. Additionally they want to fill in the market with homemade breads, bake goods, crafts and more. Main Street Greenville (MSG) is also open to filling in the gaps with nonprofits organizations and other service businesses who want to promote themselves at the market.

They are working hard to bring the community a market with all the “vibes and goods” you’re looking for. The new location will be more visible, safer and convenient for everyone and will allow for future growth of the market. They plan to utilize the park, sidewalks and the elbow parking area for vendors plus there is a large parking lot for shoppers too.

“I am beyond excited about the positive changes and can’t wait to see what they do for our community. The new location also allows for us to throw in some added bonuses in the future such as activities, music, art, and a few food trucks as we build upon the market,” said April Brubaker, MSG executive director.

The later start time is in line with the operational hours of most downtown businesses and we feel it will bring more shoppers downtown to patronize both the market and the downtown businesses.

Are you a local artists or musician? Want to be featured at the Community Market? MSG would love to have you share your talents with the community. Do you have a food truck or know a local food truck? MSG is looking to add a few to the market. Want to be a vendor? MSG is looking for fresh produce, honey, syrup, bake goods, soaps, candles, flowers and more. Have a wagon full of goods or a unique setup? No problem, the new location is spacious and accommodating.

If you’re interested in participating in this year’s Community Market contact April Brubaker at 937-548-4998 or email her at [email protected].

MSG is ready to thrive, are you? They have commitments from 15 vendors so far with three fresh produce vendors and five new vendors and a slew of interested vendors! They hope you will visit the market throughout the season to find a varied selection of goods from the local vendors. Tune into their Facebook page for vendor highlights and a listing of participants as they become available. MSG has some exciting new vendors and can’t wait to introduce them to you in the upcoming weeks.