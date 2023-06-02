Piqua High School graduate Brady Ouhl will receive the Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Michaela Aregood Scholarship on Tuesday at the Michaela Scholarship lunch at Elsa’s banquet room in Centerville.

Ouhl, the son of Troy and Angie Ouhl, led Piqua to three straight playoff appaerances and two undefeated regular seasons, breaking the school record for passing yards with 4,351 yards.

He will attend the University of Cincinnati to study Business, Operations and Finance. He has also been accepted into their honors program.