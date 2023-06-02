Versailles Poultry Days announces 2023 Miss Chick contestants

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Poultry Days is proud to present the nine women vying for the title of Miss Chick 2023.

This contest is sponsored by GNB Banking Center and Versailles Poultry Days, Inc. The preliminaries are on Friday, June 9, at noon and finals will be held on the festival grounds located at 459 S. Center Street on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium.

The chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000; first runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400; and second runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $200. Miss Chick and Court will have the privilege of representing Versailles Poultry Days at other Ohio Festivals until the next Miss Chick is crowned. Miss Chick and Court will receive half their cash prize at Poultry Days in the year they are crowned and the remainder once they have fulfilled their obligations at the following year’s festival.

Contestants will be judged on the following basis: appearance, 25 percent; community involvement, 25 percent; poise, ability to speak and platform presence, 25 percent; and personal interview, 25 percent.

The 2023 Miss Chick contestants are: Hannah Brooks, sponsored by Susan’s Pet Parlor, daughter of Beth and John Brooks; Elizabeth Brewer, sponsored by Versailles Busy Beavers, daughter of Shaun and Jill Brewer; Alexandria Gaerke, sponsored by Russia Livestock 4-H CLub, daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke; Katelyn Conway, sponsored by Pooch Parlor, daughter of Dawn and James Conway; Taylor Grilliot, sponsored by Grilliot Tree Trimming, daughter of Brad and Suzy Grilliot; Isabella Gulley, sponsored by FunBunch 4-H Club, daughter of Christy Gulley; Kira Cheadle, sponsored by Towne and Country Players, daughter of Nichola Reier; Sophia Aultman, sponsored by Ansonia FFA, daughter of Matt and Morgan Aultman; and Isabel Rawlins, sponsored by Greg Seevers Photography LLC, daughter of Jennifer and Keith Rawlins.